23-Year-Old Odisha Cadet Missing at Sea; State Seeks Centre’s Help

Bhubaneswar: A young merchant navy cadet from Odisha’s Bhadrak district has gone missing under unexplained circumstances while on duty aboard a vessel near Malaysian waters, prompting the state government to seek urgent intervention from the Centre.

Odisha’s Principal Resident Commissioner in New Delhi, Vishal Gagan, has written to the Union ministries of external affairs and shipping requesting immediate assistance in tracing the seafarer, identified as Sarthak Mahapatra.

The 23-year-old Sarthak was serving as a cadet with Anglo-Eastern Ship Management and was part of the crew of the vessel EA Jersey, which was returning to Singapore from West Africa when the incident occurred. According to preliminary information, he disappeared during duty hours in circumstances that remain unclear.

Family members said Sarthak had been working with the company since July 14, 2025, and was in regular contact with them. He last spoke to his mother through a video call on February 2 and also communicated with other relatives and friends the same day. Attempts to reach him the following day went unanswered.

The company later informed the family in writing that Sarthak was missing and that search operations had been initiated. He was reportedly last seen entering his cabin on the morning of February 3.

At around 8.30 am that day, the ship’s chief officer checked his cabin and found it empty. A vessel-wide search was immediately launched, followed by an alarm and a headcount of crew members, confirming his absence. The ship subsequently reduced speed and intensified searches in the surrounding waters while alerting the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Mauritius. No trace of the cadet had been found at the time of filing this report.

Sarthak’s mother, Rashmita Mohapatra, a nursing officer at a private hospital, has appealed to both the state and central governments to step in and expedite efforts to locate her son.

“We have submitted applications to the authorities and have written to the Chief Minister and the Director General of Police. I request the governments to look into the matter and help bring my son back,” she said.

Officials said efforts were underway to coordinate with maritime authorities and diplomatic channels to gather further information and support the ongoing search.