23-year-old BPharm final year student killed in bike accident

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old BPharm final year student, Chinthakindi Vinod, died of a head injury when his bike skidded near the BN Reddy Nagar, Vanasthalipuram police said on Monday. His friend and pillion rider Karthik sustained injuries and is stable.

Police said Vinod had left home after informing his family that he was going to meet Karthik at LB Nagar. Kathik later called Vinod’s father C. Satyanarayana and informed him of the accident. Locals rushed Vinod to an area government hospital in an ambulance but he died while undergoing treatment.