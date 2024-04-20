23 Nominations Filed from Kurnool, Nandyal

Kurnool: A total of 23 nominations were filed from both Kurnool and Nandyal districts on Saturday. Two candidates filed nominations for the Lok Sabha seats in Kurnool and Nandyal, while 21 candidates submitted their nominations for various assembly segments in both districts.

R. Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, an independent candidate, filed his nomination for the Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency, while Byreddy Shabari submitted her nomination on behalf of the Telugu Desam for the Nandyal Lok Sabha seat.

In addition, independent candidates Puli Jacob and Singari Chandra Sekhar filed their nominations for the Kurnool assembly segment, while Kangati Ramamohan Reddy from the YSRC submitted his nomination for Pathikonda. For the Kodumur reserved constituency, Ande Meena Kumari from Anna YSRC and Y. Pedda Maddileti from the YSRC filed their nominations. Independent candidate G. Narayana filed for Yemmiganur, while B. Veerabhadra Gowd and B. Giri Mallesh Gowd from the Telugu Desam submitted their nominations for the Alur assembly constituency.

Moving on to Nandyal, Chakali Pullaiah filed for the Allagadda assembly segment, while Singareddy Karthik Reddy from the YSRC submitted his nomination for the Srisailam segment. K. Chinna Venkata Swamy from the Telugu Desam filed for Nandikotkur. Other nominations include Salla Ramesh from the Yuga Thulasi Party, Ganji Venkateswarlu from the JCIV party, Manjula Subbarayudu from the All-Peoples Party, and I. J. Venkata Ramana from the BSP for the Nandyal assembly segment.

For the Banaganapalle assembly segment, B.C. Janardhan Reddy and B.C. Indira from the Telugu Desam filed their nominations. Additionally, Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy from the Telugu Desam submitted his nomination for the Dhone assembly segment on Saturday.