23 BJP MLAs Resolve to Push For Popular Government in Manipur

Guwahati: In a fresh political move at least twenty-three BJP MLAs of Manipur held a meeting in Imphal and issued a public statement stating that they have resolved to put aside personal ambitions in the larger interest of working towards the formation of a popular government in the state.





The trouble-torn Manipur is under President’s rule since February 13 with the state Assembly being in suspended animation.

It is significant that the BJP has a total of 37 MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly, of whom seven are from the Kuki-Zo community and were not a part of the meeting.





Sources present in the meeting said that the signatories of the statement did not include former chief minister N Biren Singh or Speaker Th. Satyabrata Singh. Among those attended the meeting included party MLAs who had rebelled against former chief minister N Biren Singh as well as those who had backed him till his resignation on February 9.

This meeting was significant as it was convened two days after a group of 10 NDA MLAs met Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla on May 28, claiming that they have the support of 44 MLAs for the formation of a popular government in the state.





The statement of BJP MLAs on Saturday said, “Acknowledging the deep public desire to see the formation of a popular government, we discussed pathways to achieve this with unity and selflessness. We resolved to put aside personal ambitions in the larger interest of the state, its people, and the vision of the BJP and its alliance partners in Manipur.”



It further stated, “As elected representatives, we are united in our firm belief that a long-term solution to the crisis is both possible and necessary… we thoroughly examined mechanisms for inclusive dialogue involving representatives of all communities in Manipur. We strongly support the establishment of a neutral dialogue platform to facilitate constructive mediation between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, aimed at building trust and consensus on critical issues.”

It also stated that the idea of approaching the Governor or the BJP central leadership to appoint a “neutral peace envoy or a panel of eminent persons, comprising voices from both within and outside Manipur” was proposed in the meeting.



The statement also emphasised on the need for “inter-community people-to-people dialogue at the grassroots level” and for the recovery of looted weapons “both in the hills and valley.”