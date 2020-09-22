Police arrest key accused in 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts

Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have arrested Shoib, who was one of the accused in the 2008 serial blast in the city, who was absconding after the blast.

Shoib is a native of Tiruvananthapuram and had fled the country after Bengaluru police started arresting his associates. Of the 32 accused in the case, against whom the charge sheet was filed in the court, police could arrest only 22 persons.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said that Shoib was one of the key players in the case. In 2018, other investigation agencies had tipped off the city police and a Red Corner Notice was issued against him.

Last week, police got a tip off that Shoib was returning to Tiruvananthapuram and CCB ATC cell officers were dispatched to Tiruvananthapuram. When he landed in Kerala, he was apprehended with the help of Kerala police, he added.

According to police, Shoib was an expert in preparing low intensity bombs and had trained many people who undertook subversive activities in manufacturing bombs using locally available material.

Sandeep Patil said that the city police would take him into custody for further inquiry, as he was also involved in other cases across the country.