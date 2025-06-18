22-Year-Old Man Arrested for Alleged Murder of Girlfriend in South Goa

South Goa police have arrested a 22-year-old man, identified as Sanjay Kevin M from North Bengaluru, for the alleged murder of his girlfriend, Roshni Moses M, also 22 and from the same locality. The victim’s body was found with her throat slit in a forested area of Pratap Nagar on Monday evening.

According to the police, the couple had recently travelled to Goa from Bengaluru with plans to get married. However, a dispute between them reportedly led to the tragic incident.

Superintendent of Police (South Goa), Tikam Singh Verma, who visited the crime scene, said, “This appears to be a case linked to a love affair, a marriage proposal, and a dispute that escalated fatally.”

Police said the murder occurred two days prior to the body being found. After receiving a lead, investigators traced Sanjay to Bengaluru and arrested him within 24 hours of discovering the crime.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the motive and full circumstances surrounding the incident.