22 Booked For Police Constable Recruitment Scam In MP

BHOPAL: Twenty-two people have been booked in connection with the police constable recruitment scam in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Some candidates were found to have cleared the police constable recruitment examination- 2023, conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Commission, in a fraudulent manner by hiring ‘solvers’ to write the exam for them, police said.

The scandal came to light when a mismatch of identity of five candidates, who were declared successful in the written exam, with their Aadhaar cards were noticed in the second phase of the selection process involving a physical test, police said.

Following the development, the police headquarters here issued a directive on April 21, 2025 to the officers concerned to go for thorough re-verification of documents of all the successful candidates, police said.

This included biometric and Aadhaar history checks from their designated units before final appointments were made.

“The re-verification exercise has led to disclosure that several candidates had altered their biometric data both before and after the written examination”, inspector general of police (law and order) Anshuman Singh said.

Forensic analysis of signatures, handwriting, and fingerprints have further established the forgery committed by these candidates, police said.

“Twenty-one cases have been registered against 22 candidates, appearing for the recruitment examination at different Centers in the state, in connection with the scandal”, police said.

The role of some Aadhaar card vendors was under scrutiny in the case, sources said.

Incidentally, the Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Commission was earlier named as Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal (VYAPAM), the acronym for Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB).

The VYAPAM had shot to limelight after a scandal involving corruption in the recruitment in government jobs and admissions in various medical colleges surfaced in 2013.

The state government in 2023 rechristened the VYAPAM as Madhya Pradesh Staff Selection Commission as a makeover exercise.