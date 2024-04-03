Top
Home » Nation

209 Farmers Took their Lives in 3 Months, Says BRS, Demands Rs 25 lakh Ex gratia to Families

Nation
DC Correspondent
3 April 2024 3:50 PM GMT
209 Farmers Took their Lives in 3 Months, Says BRS, Demands Rs 25 lakh Ex gratia to Families
x
BRS Working president addressing a party meeting. (Photo:X)

Hyderabad: The BRS on Tuesday released a list of 209 names, which it said were those of farmers who committed suicide in Telangana in the past three months, and demanded that the state government pay Rs 25 lakh as ex gratia to the families of the farmers who took their lives.

The list was released by senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao and this was followed by the party’s working president K.T. Rama Rao saying that the party would send the list to the government with a demand for the ex gratia. Rama Rao, at a press conference, said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, before the Congress came to power, had demanded that the government pay Rs 25 lakh as ex gratia to farmers who committed suicide in the state. “Now that he is the chief minister, he should act on his demand and provide the ex-gratia,” Rama Rao said.

The BRS leader also said lack of adequate drinking water supply has become a serious issue under the Congress government.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
BRS Farmers Suicides Congress Revanth Reddy 
India Southern States Telangana 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X