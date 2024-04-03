209 Farmers Took their Lives in 3 Months, Says BRS, Demands Rs 25 lakh Ex gratia to Families

The list was released by senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao and this was followed by the party’s working president K.T. Rama Rao saying that the party would send the list to the government with a demand for the ex gratia. Rama Rao, at a press conference, said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, before the Congress came to power, had demanded that the government pay Rs 25 lakh as ex gratia to farmers who committed suicide in the state. “Now that he is the chief minister, he should act on his demand and provide the ex-gratia,” Rama Rao said.

The BRS leader also said lack of adequate drinking water supply has become a serious issue under the Congress government.