200 soldiers from Kannur DSC centre deployed for relief ops in Wayanad

Hyderabad: As many as 200 soldiers from Defence Security Corps (DSC) Centre at Kannur along with medical team from Military Hospital Kannur and troops from territorial army from Kozhikode has been deployed to rescue 250 persons stranded in Meppadi Panchayath, Vyithiri Taluk in Wayanad district of Kerala after a major landslide, according to a statement.



Based on a requisition received from Kerala Government this morning for rescue of approximately 250 persons, two rescue teams of Indian Army with a strength of approximately 200 soldiers from Defence Security Corps (DSC) Centre, Kannur along with medical team from Military Hospital Kannur and troops from Territorial Army from Kozhikode has been deployed.

Early this morning, a massive landslide struck hilly areas near Meppadi in Wayanad resulting in hundreds of people suspected to be strapped. Assistance was sought from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. Two helicopters from Air Force Station Sulurhas been despatched for rescue operations.

In Sangli district of Maharashtra, relief operations are currently in progress with damage assessment conducted along a 20-km stretch of the Krishna River, involving local Disaster Management Authority (DMA), Superintendent of Police and the Municipal Commissioner.

A medical camp has also been set up by the Indian Army to assist persons evacuated by district administration. At Varsova Bridge in Thane, an Engineer Task Force team was deployed since June 14

At Ankola landslide spot in Karnataka, an army team along with Indian navy drivers and Engineer Task Force was deployed for rescue operations on July 21. Based on de-requisition by civil administration, the team set to return today.