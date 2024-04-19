Lok Sabha Polls: 20 File Nominations in Kadapa and Anantapur

Anantapur: At least 20 nominations were filed by candidates of political parties in Kadapa and Anantapur districts on the first day on Thursday.



Among them, Kadapa Lok Sabha candidates of the YSRC, Mithun Reddy, TD candidate C Bhupesh Reddy, Jammalamadugu BJP candidate Adinarayana Reddy, Mydukur YSRC candidate Raghurami Reddy, Uravakonda TD candidate Payyavula Kesav, Anantapur urban YSRC candidate Ananta Venkatrami Reddy and several independents and other parties filed their nominations on Thursday.

As candidates felt this was an auspicious day, a majority of them filed their nominations though their spouses and family members and they are planning to file another set of nominations alongside a huge rally on other days.

Sources said the first nomination was filed in the state in the name of Uravakonda assembly TD candidate Payyavula Kesav by his wife at the Tahasildar office of Uravakonda in the district.