Hyderabad: Two youngsters died on the spot after the car in which they were travelling rammed a parked truck and the vehicle was stuck under the container at Suryapet on Monday.

The deceased were identified as Samineni Naveen Raja, 29, and A Venkat Durga, 27, residents of Nuzvid of NTR district of Andhra Pradesh. The mishap took place when the victims were proceeding to Vijayawada from Hyderabad.

According to police, Naveen Raja and Durga were proceeding to Vijayawada from Hyderabad by travelling by car. As the car reached the Munagala of Suryapet, the driver lost control and rammed a truck which was parked near a petrol pump. In the mishap, the car was completely damaged after the vehicle got stuck under the truck.olice have a tough time removing wreckage and retrieved bodies. Later, police managed to remove the bodies and shifted to government hospital for postmortem.