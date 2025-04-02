2 women Maoists gunned down in Kanha National Park

Bhopal: Two women Maoists, carrying a bounty of Rs 14 lakh each, were on Wednesday gunned down in an encounter with security forces in a forest in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandla district falling under the Kanha National Park, police said.



Acting on specific intelligence inputs on the presence of armed guerrillas in the Mundidadar-Ganeridadar-Parsatola forest region falling under the Kanha National Park, a search operation was launched in the area by the security forces, police said.



The search party came under attack by the Maoists when they encircled them, leading to a fierce exchange of fire between them.



Later, security forces recovered bodies of two female Naxals along with a self-loaded rifle (SLR), a country made rifle, a wireless set and other Maoist materials at the encounter site, a senior police officer in the police headquarters here said.



The two slain Maoists were identified as Mamata alias Rama Bai, wife of Rakesh, special zonal committee member of Kanha-Bhoramdev (KB) division of Maoists, and Pramila alias Mase Mandavi, a member of Bhoramdev area committee of Naxals.



Mamata was also a member of Bhoramdev area committee.



While Mamata hailed from Murkudi in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, Pramila is native of Palli Gudem village in Sukma district in Bastar in Chhattisgarh.



KB division functioned under the Madhya Pradesh- Maharashtra- Chhattisgarh (MMC) zone of Maoists.



With this, as many as six Maoists have been killed in Madhya Pradesh in the last one and half months.



A part of Kanha National Park falling under Mandla and Balaghat districts in Madhya Pradesh are known to be Maoist-infested areas.



Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav hailed security forces for conducting a successful counterinsurgency operation and vowed to root out Naxalism and terrorism in Madhya Pradesh.



He said the success achieved by the security forces against the Naxals will definitely give a boost to the resolve to completely free India from the Maoist menace under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah by March 2026.

