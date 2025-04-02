2 Pak soldiers killed in clash along LoC

SRINAGAR: Two Pakistani soldiers were killed and two others injured on Tuesday following a clash along the Line of Control(LoC) in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, according to the Indian Army.

The Indian Army stated that the clash was triggered by a mine explosion caused by an intrusion of Pakistani troops across the LoC, which was followed by "unprovoked" firing from the Pakistani side. "Our troops responded effectively in a controlled and calibrated manner. The situation is under control and being closely monitored," an Army statement said.

The Army reiterated its commitment to upholding the 2021 ceasefire understanding between the two countries aimed at maintaining peace along the LoC. Pakistani authorities have not yet officially commented on the incident, though some Pakistani media outlets claimed that two Indian soldiers were also harmed in retaliatory firing.

Reports from Poonch said that tensions persist along the LoC and efforts are underway to prevent escalation or deterioration of security situation along the de facto border. The Indian Army sources said that the area remains under heightened surveillance and, meanwhile, the tensions set off by Tuesday’s incident are being addressed through the established mechanism.