2 Maoists killed in Odisha’s Kantamal forests, a few others retreat to forests

Bhubaneswar: Two suspected Maoist cadres were on Thursday eliminated and some others were feared injured during anti-insurgency operations in Odisha’s Kantamal forests.



According to reports, security personnel launched a search operation after they got intelligence inputs that a group of Left-Wing Extremism elements had gathered in forest near the Padel Dam under Kantamal block in Bouth district.

As soon as the security personnel entered the forests, the rebels assembled in a camp opened fire at them, prompting the former to retaliate.

In the exchange of fire, two radicals were killed on the spot while others fled to the dense forests.

Boudh district in Odisha has of late become a hotspot of Maoist activities. Maoist cadres from Chhattisgarh are believed to be hiding in the region and training the local youths to join their organization.

Details are awaited.