2 Maoists Killed in Encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Raipur: Two senior Maoist cadres were killed in an encounter with security forces in Bijapur district of south Bastar in Chhattisgarh on Thursday morning, police said.

The exchange of fire took place in the forest area of Jaigur-Dodum under Jangal police station limits, according to Bijapur superintendent of police Dr Jitendra Kumar Yadav.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of senior Maoist cadres of the Bhairamgarh area committee, security forces launched a search operation in the area. “An encounter took place between them at around six in the morning. Security forces later recovered bodies of two Maoists in uniform along with arms including automatic weapons and ammunition at the encounter site,” the SP said.

The deceased were identified as Hichami Madda, 35, and Manki Podiyam, 30, both members of the Bhairamgarh area committee. Each carried a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, police said.

Arms and ammunition recovered from the spot included an SLR, an INSAS rifle, a 12 bore rifle, four hand grenades, detonators and other items.

The development comes two days after CPI (Maoist) leader Devji alias Thippri Tirupati and three other cadres surrendered in Telangana.

Bastar Range Inspector General of Police P. Sunderraj appealed to remaining Maoist cadres to surrender and join the mainstream.