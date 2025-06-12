2 Maoists Including a LOS Commander Killed In Sukma Encounter

Raipur: Two Maoists including a Local Operation Squad (LOS) commander were on Wednesday killed in an encounter with security forces in Sukma district in south Bastar of Chhattisgarh, police said.

The encounter took place in the Pusgunna forest under Kukanar police station at around two pm, a senior district police officer said.

According to him, acting on specific intelligence inputs on the presence of some armed Maoists in the area, a search operation was launched.

Maoists opened fire when the search party of security personnel surrounded them in the forest, leading to fierce exchanges of fire between them, police said.

Later, bodies of two Naxals including a female cadre along with weapons were recovered at the encounter site.

One of the slain Maoist has been identified as Baman, the LOS commander of Pedaras carrying a bounty of Rs five lakh.

The body of the other deceased Naxal, a female, was yet to be identified.

One INSAS rifle, one 12-bore rifle, along with other arms and ammunition and explosives were recovered at the encounter site, police said.

Additional reinforcement teams have been deployed, and intensive search operations were ongoing in the surrounding forested areas to trace and apprehend other Maoist cadres who may have escaped taking advantage of the terrain, police said.