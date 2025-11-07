2 Held In Alleged Plot To Kill Maratha Quota Activist

Mumbai:The police have arrested two people in connection with the alleged conspiracy to kill Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange. According to police sources, the names of the detained youths are Dada Garud and Amol Khune. It is found that Amol Khune is a former aide of Jarange Patil. The arrested accused have allegedly confessed that a big political leader hatched this conspiracy to kill Jarange Patil.

Sources said that a Rs 2.50 crore contract was given by a top politician to eliminate the quota activist. After Jarange Patil’s aide Gangadhar Kalkute informed the Jalna Police, the Local Crime Branch (LCB) took immediate action and detained two accused from Beed for questioning.



Superintendent of Police Abhaykumar Bansal said, “A preliminary inquiry has begun based on the complaint. We have detained two persons and also tightened Jarange’s security.”

Jarange has appealed to his supporters to stay calm and not to react. He said that he will speak in detail on the issue on Friday morning. Many of his supporters gathered at Antarwali Sarti after news of the alleged plot spread.

“It is true that a conspiracy was hatched. Whether it was a murder or an assassination, all the details will be revealed. The Superintendent of Police of Jalna district is looking into the matter. This conspiracy has been hatched by a very big person. It will come to light in the investigation. I will speak in detail tomorrow at 11 am,” said Jarange.

Beed MP Bajrang Sonawane sought the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT). He said he had written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with this demand. His letter stressed the need for the government to take the threat seriously and ensure those involved are brought to justice through a high-level SIT inquiry.