2 Ghulam Nabi Azad-led DPAP leaders return to Cong in J&k With Remorse

Srinagar: Two former Jammu and Kashmir ministers on Friday returned to the Congress party after a brief stint with Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP).Taj Mohiuddin and Ghulam Mohammad Saroori rejoined the Congress at the party office here.

They were welcomed back to the party by All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in charge of J-K and Ladakh Naseer Hussain, Union Territory party chief Tariq Hamid Karra and other senior leaders.

Mohiuddin, a former legislator from the Uri assembly segment in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, quit the Congress in August 2022 to join the DPAP when Azad quit the Congress.

Later in August 2024, Mohiuddin quit the DPAP and unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls last year as an Independent candidate.

Saroori, who also quit the Congress in August 2022 to join the DPAP, left Azad's party after he was denied a mandate to contest from Inderwal. He unsuccessfully contested the seat.

Welcoming the duo, Hussain said it is a moment of happiness for the party in J-K as those people who had "parted ways with us because of one reason or the other have returned".

"They are senior leaders who have been MLAs and ministers," he said.

Speaking on his return to the Congress, Mohiuddin said he does not feel like he had left the party.

"I am in the party for 40 years. I do not feel like I ever left, I feel I was on leave. I am thankful to party leadership that they forgave my mistake," he said.

The former minister said he was in the Congress when no one dared to raise its flag during militancy in Kashmir.

"The party support was behind me always whether I was an MLA or a minister. I am their culprit and I feel they will forgive me," he added.

Saroori termed his re-joining as homecoming.

I am thankful to the party leadership. Humans make mistakes and I seek apology for my mistake, he said.

He vowed to make the party stronger in the days to come.