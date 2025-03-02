2 Electrocuted, groom unconscious as wedding procession hits power line in UP

Azamgarh: Two labourers were electrocuted, and the groom fell unconscious after a wedding procession came into contact with a high-tension wire in Uttar Pradesh's Bhaiskur village, police said on Sunday.The incident occurred on Saturday night, causing panic at the wedding venue at the village under Bardah police station area.

According to officials, the wedding procession had arrived from Kusmiliya village, under the Mehnagar police station, to the house of Lalchand Saroj in Bhaiskur. After the customary refreshments, the groom sat on a ceremonial chariot, and the marriage procession set off towards the host's residence.

The incident took place when the decorative lighting fixture, carried on the shoulders of two labourers, accidentally touched an 11,000-volt high-tension wire overhead. The electric current surged through the chariot, electrocuting the two labourers on the spot and rendering the groom unconscious. The deceased have been identified as Golu (17) and Mangru (25) -- both residents of Jawahar Nagar Ward, Mehnagar.