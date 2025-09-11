2 CRPF Personnel Injured as IED Planted by Naxalites Explodes in Dantewada

Raipur: Two personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured when a pressure IED planted by Naxalites exploded in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place near Saatdhaar bridge on the Indravati river at around 10.30 am, when a team of CRPF's 195th battalion was out on an area domination operation from its camp in Malewahi police station area, an official said.

When the patrolling team was cordoning off the area near Saatdhaar, a pressure Improvised Explosive Device (IED) exploded, causing injuries to Inspector Diwan Singh Gurjar and constable Alam Munesh, both belonging to CRPF's 195th battalion, the police official said.

The injured personnel, reported to be out of danger, were being shifted to an advanced medical facility for treatment, he said. Maoists often plant IEDs along the road and dirt tracks in forests to target security personnel during patrolling in the interior pockets of Bastar region, which comprises seven districts, including Dantewada. Civilians have fallen prey to such traps laid by ultras in the past in the region.