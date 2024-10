Meerut (UP): Two bogies of a goods train derailed in the Kaiserganj area in this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday, officials said. Railway Superintendent, Moradabad, Ashutosh Shukla said the incident occurred while shunting the goods train and no one was injured.

He said two wheels of the two bogies of the goods train derailed near the Meerut City station at around 9 am.