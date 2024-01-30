Top
2 Beauticians, Who Robbed Elderly, Held

DC Correspondent
29 Jan 2024 7:24 PM GMT
Police said the women had been arrested recently in a similar case by the Hayathnagar police.(Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Police arrested two women who had lured an elderly man and fled with his gold chains, Nagole police said on Monday. The victim had invited them to his house in NTR Nagar, not knowing it was a trap.

Nagole inspector C. Venkateshwaru said the accused, P. Sirisha, 40, and Sameena Unissa Begum, 36, had called the victim over phone and engaged him in conversation over some days. On Sunday, they asked him to book a room at a hotel in Mettuguda and meet them in private.

He invited them to his house. Once there, the accused pushed the man to the ground, snatched two gold chains and fled. The victim immediately lodged a police complaint. Police said the women had been arrested recently in a similar case by the Hayathnagar police.

