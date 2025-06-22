1st E-Cabinet Meeting In Maharashtra Likely This Week

Mumbai: Maharashtra is likely to hold its first e-cabinet this week as the government is expected to get 50 Apple iPads on Monday from Pune based Innovative Techhub. Officials from Mantralaya said that training has been provided to all the PS of ministers and secretaries of all the departments earlier this week. E-cabinet is a brainchild of incumbent Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, who is due to be superannuated on June 30.

The General Administration Department (GAD) led by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had issued tenders twice on April 9 and June 4 but both the tenders were revoked due to various reasons including exorbitant prices and non delivery of the products within the stipulated time period. The GAD on June 21 issued a revised GR (government resolution) for procurement of 50 iPads along with Magic Keyboard, Apple Pencil and Apple Cover for Rs 1,03,89,961.58 from Innovative Techhub. It means each iPad will cost Rs 2,07,799.23.

Officials said that the Innovative Techhub will provide iPads at less price than the previous company. “We are expecting to receive the iPads on Monday and accordingly, the iPads will be configured as per the needs of the cabinet ministers and officials. The next cabinet is expected to be held in e-cabinet form,” the officials said.

A senior official claimed that the e-cabinet would help the state government reduce the use of paper and go digital. “The iPads will provide access to a user-friendly dashboard featuring relevant references, cabinet proposals and implementation of past decisions,” he said.

Describing the e-cabinet as a green initiative, the government noted the system would not only reduce paper consumption, but also save time for cabinet members and officials involved in the process.

An official from the chief minister’s office said, “Under the system, the use of paper in cabinet meetings will be cut down and smart tablets will replace traditional documentation. The fully digital system will streamline the process of presenting proposals online, discussing them during cabinet meetings, recording final decisions, and maintaining related documentation.”