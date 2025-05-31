1st batch of 17 women cadets graduate from NDA

On an ordinary morning in Pune, Maharashtra, Friday, May 30, 2025, something extraordinary unfolded. Seventeen young women, dressed in crisp uniforms and eyes full of quiet determination, took their place alongside over 300 of their male batchmates at the iconic National Defence Academy (NDA).





With every step they marched, history shifted just a little more in their favour. This wasn’t just another passing out parade. It was a moment that had been denied for decades a moment where grit, discipline, and silent perseverance stood taller than any outdated notion of gender roles in the armed forces.





These 17 women weren’t handed anything. They underwent the same intense training, the same sleepless nights, the same drills under the scorching sun and pouring rain. They were pushed to the edge physically, mentally, emotionally. And they emerged stronger. Sharper. Ready.





Their journey to the NDA wasn’t a straight path either. Until 2021, women weren’t even allowed to apply. That changed after a Supreme Court verdict that questioned the very idea that patriotism or leadership could be defined by gender. And when the gates finally opened, these girls didn’t just walk in. They charged.





Behind each of them is a story a family that believed, a village that watched with awe, a younger sibling now daring to dream. Some came from small towns where the idea of a woman joining the armed forces felt like a fairy tale. Others had grown up watching Republic Day parades, silently promising themselves that one day, they would wear that uniform too. Now they have.





At the passing out parade, parents watched from the stands with moist eyes. Officers, many of whom had never seen women march here before, stood quietly, respectfully. And the nation watched, realising that something had changed not just for these 17, but for every girl who saw them and thought, "Why not me?"





This is what history looks like. It looks like sore muscles, early mornings, bruised knees, and unshakable will. It looks like 17 women who marched not just for themselves, but for generations to come.





The NDA will now always carry the imprint of their boots.



