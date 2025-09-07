 Top
19-Year-Old Dalit Woman Raped by Two Men in UP

DC Correspondent
7 Sept 2025 6:48 PM IST

College student assaulted in Patti area; police launch manhunt for accused

A 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by two men in Pratapgarh’s Patti area, with police forming four teams to arrest the accused.

Pratapgarh: Two persons allegedly raped a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Patti area of this district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on Saturday when the woman, a college student, had gone to a village under Patti police station area to take money from her friend's acquaintance, said Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), East, Shailendra Lal.

On the basis of a complaint by the victim, a case was registered on Saturday evening against both the accused -- Aman and his accomplice -- under the relevant sections of the law, the ASP said. He said four teams have been formed to nab the accused and asserted that they will be arrested soon.
