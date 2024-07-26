19 Start-ups in Kalyana Karnataka Region Get ₹2 Crore Boost

Kalaburagi: In a major push to foster entrepreneurship in the Kalyana Karnataka (Hyderabad Karnataka) region, 19 start-ups have received significant support under the 'Elevate' scheme, launched by the Department of Information Technology.



IT-BT, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge announced that Rs 2 crore has already been disbursed to these start-ups, with a total of Rs 4 crore allocated for young entrepreneurs this year.

Minister Kharge detailed that the 19 start-ups span various districts of the Kalyana Karnataka region: 11 in Kalaburagi, three in Ballari, two each in Koppal and Bidar, and one in Raichur. These start-ups are engaged in diverse sectors such as biotechnology, agriculture, animal husbandry, information technology, education, banking, and AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics).

Among the selected start-ups, seven have been granted a subsidy of Rs 25 lakh each, while the remaining start-ups have received subsidies ranging from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

Congratulating the selected start-ups, Minister Kharge urged more young men and women from the Kalyana Karnataka region to embrace entrepreneurship and create local job opportunities.

He highlighted the shift from the traditional concentration of start-ups in Bengaluru and the southern parts of the state, emphasizing the new opportunities being provided to the youth of Kalyana Karnataka.

He encouraged young entrepreneurs to focus on self-employment and to generate employment for the eligible youth in their localities.