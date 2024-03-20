19 Rowdy Sheeters Externed By Mangaluru Police To Ensure Peaceful Elections

In a bid to ensure the peaceful conduct of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate has issued orders externing 19 individuals identified as rowdy sheeters within the city limits.

"To conduct the Lok Sabha elections 2024 peacefully and fairly, based on the directions of the Election Commission, Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate has been implementing various preventive measures to maintain public peace and order. As part of this, in the last two days externment orders have been issued against 19 rowdy sheeters,” Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal stated in a press statement.

"This is in addition to 7 people against externment orders that were issued earlier this month. They have been externed to different districts and a close watch is being kept over their activities, in an effort to conduct peaceful elections, the Commissioner added.

In a further step to uphold law and order, as of March 19, security bonds have been imposed on 367 habitual offenders deemed likely to disrupt public peace this year.

The 19 rowdy sheeters against whom externment orders were issued are Athur Nasib, Srinivas H, Mahamad Safwan, Jayesh, Varun Poojary, Mohammad Aziz, Abdul Isham, Karthik Shetty, Deekshith Poojary, Lakshmisha, Kishor Sanil, Hasainar Sayad Ali, Abdul Jaleel, Roshan Kini, Ahmad Sinan, Nithesh Kumar, Guruprasad, Bharath Poojary, and Sandeep Shetty.