1,850 Polling Stations in Peddapalli Segment

Adilabad: Elaborate arrangements have been made for polling for the Peddapalli Lok Sabha segment reserved for SCs. There are a total of 1,850 polling stations and of them, 221 stations have been identified as sensitive in the constituency.

The Election Commission of India has announced that polling would be held from 7 am to 4 pm in Manthani, Mancherial, Bellampalli, and Chennur Assembly constituencies which are Maoist-affected while 7 am to 6 pm in Peddapalli, Ramagudanm and Dharmapuri Assembly constituencies in the Peddapalli parliamentary constituency.

As many as 10,216 polling personnel were deployed on election duty and 3,220 police personnel and five companies of central forces will be on bandobast for the free and fair elections. According to official sources, the webcast was set up in 497 polling stations and CC cameras in 131 polling stations.