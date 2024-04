183 Nominations Filed In Kurnool District

Total 28 nominations have been filed for Kurnool Lok Sabha constituency, while 155 nominations have been received for various assembly segments in Kurnool district during the seven-day period for filing nominations.

Of the constituencies, Kurnool assembly constituency received 40 nominations, Panyam 23, Pathikonda 14, Kodumur 20, Yemmiganur 15, Mantralayam 13, and Alur and Adoni 15 nominations each, when the last day for filing nominations ended on Thursday.