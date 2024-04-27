180 Medicos Attend Medical Ethics Workshop

Hyderabad: Around 180 medical professionals, including college department heads and professors, attended a medical ethics and regulatory practices workshop, at the Gandhi Alumni Building in Hyderabad on Saturday.

It was organised by the Ethics & Medical Registration Board (EMRB) and the National Medical Commission (NMC), in collaboration with the Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC).

NMC chairman Dr B.N. Gangadhar chaired the workshop and key speakers included NMC secretary Dr Srinivas, EMRB member Dr Yogendar Malik, director of medical education for Telangana Dr Vani, TSMC chairman Dr Mahesh, and vice chairman Dr Srinivas Gundagani.

The programme's agenda focused on ethical practice, ethics regulation, case studies, and opinion writing on medical ethics and negligence. Amidst lively discussions, it was decided that Telangana state should have stronger vigilance and that more officials must be inducted into the department.

The event concluded with an awards ceremony as gold medals were handed to the toppers from the 2018 batch of medical colleges across the state.