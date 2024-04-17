18-month-old Girl Run Over by School Bus in Jagtial

Karimnagar: An 18-month-old girl child died on the spot after she was run over by a school bus while sending off her brother to school at Maddutla village of Maliala mandal in Jagtial district on Tuesday.



According to circle inspector Ravi, the girl, Alifa, came along with her mother to send off her brother to school at the pick-up point in their village. After her brother boarded the bus, her mother returned home, but the girl suddenly ran in front of the bus which started moving and came under the tyres of it. Death was instantaneous for the kid.

The girl’s father Razak, an auto-rickshaw driver, lodged a complaint with the police who took the bus driver into their custody after registering a case against him. The investigation was underway.