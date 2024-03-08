17 Children In Kota Suffer Burns During Mahashivaratri Celebrations, One Critical





In a tragic incident, eighteen person suffered burns during Mahashivaratri celebrations in Rajasthan’s Kota on Friday morning. One of them is stated to be in critical condition. The injured include 17 children between 9-16 years of age and one woman.

As per the officials, the incident happened around 11 am in the Kali Basti area when the group of children as a part of ‘Shiv Baraat’ were moving from one temple to the other carrying a Kalash and a flag hoisted on an iron rod. The rod accidentally came in contact with high tension electric line and the children including one woman suffered electric burns. One of the children suffered 70% burns and is critical.

All of them were taken to Kota’s MBS hospital and are undergoing treatment there. On receiving information about the incident Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla visited the injured in the hospital along with the district collector. Terming the incident ‘sad’ Mr Birla assured of the best possible treatment and all the support to the injured and shifting the critical child to referral hospital, if required.