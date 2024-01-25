16k J&K policemen killed in Pak-sponsored terrorism: DGP Swain

Srinagar: Paying glowing tributes to the fallen jawans and victims of “Pakistan-sponsored terrorism”, on the eve of Republic Day, Jammu and Kashmir’s police chief Rashmi Rajan Swain said on Thursday that as many as 1,600 policemen were killed by separatist militants and supporting foreign terrorists in the last 33 years.

He, however, also said that losing so many jawans, the number which is the largest among the security forces combating the Pakistan sponsored proxy, “is actually the benchmark and watermark in terms of demonstrating the commitment to the effort ensuring national security”.While speaking to reporters in Jammu, the Director General of Police said that apart from such a large number of policemen sacrificing their lives, many of their colleagues were injured or went through displacement, and various forms of vilification and intimidation in the line of duty.“Many also had had attacks on their families in which their kin lost their lives or were injured. All that because their dear ones were working in the police department and supplementing the national security effort in J&K,” he said.He said that many such sagas of dedication, devotion and sacrifice for the integration of India go unreported. “But now time has come when J&K police and others will make an effort of chronicling these stories; the stories of individual and collective saga and the effort of the J&K police and its members in the fight against terror,” he said.He said that it was heartening that the J&K police has been honoured with 72 gallantry medals by the President of India and the Government of India. “This recognition, as I learned from the Ministry of Home Affairs website, makes us the highest gallantry medal winners among state police forces,” he added.