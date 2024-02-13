Hyderabad: The GHMC Prajavani programme at its head office, 30 circle offices and six zonal offices drew 164 grievances on Monday, including 66 at the head office. Ten were reported through the phone-in programme and the calls were answered by a GHMC additional commissioner. The GHMC in a press release said that a person from the city who was presently stationed in Kolkata reported a grievance through the phone-in programme. The caller urged the official to resolve the issue related to property tax of a commercial establishment.