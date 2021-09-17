Nation Crime 16 Sep 2021 Telangana, AP at sec ...
Nation, Crime

Telangana, AP at second and third slots in human trafficking

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 17, 2021, 2:44 am IST
Updated Sep 17, 2021, 6:42 am IST
As many as 1,714 such cases were registered across the country in 2020
The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released the latest data, which showed Maharashtra stood at top with 184 human trafficking cases (IPC). (Twitter)
 The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released the latest data, which showed Maharashtra stood at top with 184 human trafficking cases (IPC). (Twitter)

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh stood in third place in human trafficking in India, while Telangana state took the second place and Maharashtra the first slot. As many as 1,714 such cases were registered across the country in 2020.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released the latest data, which showed Maharashtra stood at top with 184 human trafficking cases (IPC)  and the Telugu states Telangana and AP were in the second and third places. Telangana state got the second place with 184 cases and AP the third place with 171 cases.

 

Activists working against human trafficking lamented over the poor conviction rate in such cases and urged the AP government to set up anti-human trafficking units in all districts to ensure speedy justice to the victims.

As many as 240 human trafficking cases were registered in 2018 which increased to 245 in 2019 and decreased to 171 in 2020.

The charge-sheeting rate in human trafficking cases is 99.2 per cent in AP and 98.4 per cent in Telangana state. As many as 257 victims were rescued in AP in 2020, of which eight victims were below age 18 and the rest 249 were above 18.

 

The main purpose of human trafficking in a majority of the cases was of prostitution, while forced labour and using them as domestic helps were the other causes.

The conviction in the human trafficking cases was very poor. Only five cases were convicted and 56 cases acquitted/discharged by the courts in AP during the period under review.

The conviction rate is only 8.2 per cent in AP and the condition is worse in Telangana where it was only 1.9 per cent. In TS, there were convictions in only two cases and acquittal in 103 cases in 2020.

 

As many as 619 persons were arrested in AP in 2020 in various cases, in which 324 persons were charge-sheeted, 13 were convicted and 181 were acquitted by courts. Similarly, in Telangana, 752 persons were arrested in human trafficking cases in 2020, of which 684 were charge-sheeted, two convicted and 126 persons acquitted by courts.

As many as 30 anti-human trafficking units (AHTU) operate in Telangana state but AP has only three AHTUs in 13 districts.

The convener of the network against trafficking and sexual exploitation in AP (NATSAP) Ram Mohan Nimmaraju said this is the source and destination state for trafficking in men and women. He sought  the setting up of AHTUs in all districts of AP with required staffs and amenities to curb human trafficking in the state.

 

...
Tags: national crime record bureau (ncrb), human trafficking in india, ncrb, ipc 184, anti-human trafficking units, ahtu, natsap, ram mohan nimmaraju
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 17 September 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that they are expecting a footfall of over 1,000 exporters from various sectors. — Twitter

Jagan to inaugurate Vanijay Utsavam on September 21

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a press conference at NMC in New Delhi, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. (PTI /Manvender Vashist)

Government gives Rs.30,600 crore guarantee to set up 'Bad Bank'

Earlier Minister KTR sir said that he was caught and then he said sorry. Now they claim that he was found dead somewhere so far away, how can we trust any of this, said one of the victim's kin. —

6-yr-old rape and murder: Victim kin seeks to see Raju’s body

A healthcare worker administers a dose of Covid-19 vaccine to a woman beneficiary during a special vaccination camp at Yamuna Pusta in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept.15, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Telangana hits record: 4.01 lakh COVID vaccines in one day



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
 

Scientists potty train cows to deal with environmental issues caused by urine

A calf enters an astroturf-covered pen nicknamed "MooLoo” to urinate. The scientists, mimicking the process of putting a toddler on the potty until he or she has to go, put the cows in and waited until they urinated and then gave them a reward: a super sweet liquid of mostly molasses. (Thomas Häntzschel/FBN via AP)
 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Two more held in Kozhikode gang rape case

The police informed that accused Ajinas got in acquaintance with the woman from Kollam through a short video sharing app TikTok. (Photo: DC Image/File)

Officials ignore 21-day deadline to book and punish the guilty

The Errapadu victim was raped and murdered a year ago. Recently, an all-party delegation visited the victim's family and later demanded a speedy trial. — Representational image/DC

Mother arrested for torture of her 2-year-old son

Vadivelan and Tulasi have been married for five years and have two children aged four and two years. The couple had recently filed for divorce, after which the woman had left for her native Rampalli village in Chittoor district. — Representational image/DC

'Godman' absconding after murder of businessman in Hyderabad

Police obtained CCTV visuals from the hotel premises, in which they found an apparently unconscious Reddy being bundled into a four wheeler. — Representational image/DC

UP student gang-raped, her friend beaten up in Mysore's Chamundi Hills

News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->