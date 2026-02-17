16 Leaders, 3 Days: PM Modi’s Packed Schedule at AI Summit

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold at least 16 bilateral meetings on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with world leaders visiting India for the AI Impact Summit. The meetings will take place at Hyderabad House in the national capital.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with the Serbian and Estonian presidents and the PMs of Finland, Croatia, Bhutan, Kazakhstan and Spain. Besides the Swiss President and the UAE’s Abu Dhabi Crown Prince, Modi will meet the Dutch and Greek PMs on Thursday.

On Friday, the Prime Minister will meet the Sri Lankan and Slovakian Presidents, the PM of Mauritius, the Liechtenstein Hereditary Prince and the UN Secretary General.

The world leaders started trooping into the national capital for the AI summit, with the Estonian President and the vice-presidents of Bolivia and Guyana reaching Delhi on Wednesday.

Confirming the arrival of Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in India for the AI Impact Summit 2026, the island country's high commission said, “As one of the South Asian leaders present, the President’s participation underscores both the closeness of our relationship and our commitment to working together on issues that will shape the future. Rooted in proximity, strengthened by trust and guided by practical cooperation, the India–Sri Lanka partnership continues to evolve with purpose."