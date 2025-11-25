15 Naxals Surrender in Chhattisgarh

Sukma: Fifteen Naxalites, including nine carrying a cumulative reward of Rs 48 lakh, surrendered before security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Monday, officials said.

The group, which included five women and several members of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA), laid down arms before senior officers of the police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sukma police superintendent Kiran Chavan said.

According to officials, the cadres told police they were influenced by the state government’s Niyad Nellanar (Your Good Village) scheme, aimed at improving development in remote tribal areas, and by the new surrender and rehabilitation programme, Poona Margham (Rehabilitation for Social Reintegration), launched by the Bastar Range police. These initiatives, they said, prompted them to abandon the armed movement.

Among those who surrendered were four hardcore members of PLGA Battalion No. 1, Madvi Sanna, 28, his wife Sodi Hidme, 25, Suryam alias Ravva Soma, 30, and his wife Meena alias Madvi Bhime, 28, each carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh.

Two other cadres, active as area committee members, were carrying Rs 5 lakh rewards, while another was wanted with a bounty of Rs 3 lakh. Two more carried rewards of Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh respectively, Chavan said.

Each surrendered cadre was given immediate assistance of Rs 50,000 and will be rehabilitated in accordance with government policy, police added.

More than 2,150 Naxalites, including several senior operatives, have surrendered in Chhattisgarh over the last 23 months, officials said.