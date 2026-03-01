 Top
15 Killed in Blast at Explosives Factory in Nagpur

1 March 2026 10:19 AM IST

Nagpur: At least 15 persons were killed in a blast at an explosives factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, police said. The blast took place at the SBL Energy Limited factory, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil, they said.
The injured were shifted to a hospital in Nagpur immediately after the blast, the police said.
