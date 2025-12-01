15 Fugitive Economic Offenders Owe Rs 58K Cr to Banks: Govt

NEW DELHI: As many as 15 individuals, including Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi, have been declared as Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEOs) who collectively owe over Rs 58,000 crore to banks, Parliament was informed on Monday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said as on October 31, 15 persons have been declared as Fugitive Economic Offenders (FEOs) by the Special Court, FEOA under the provisions of the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act, 2018 (FEOA).

Of this, nine persons are linked to large-scale financial frauds committed against public sector banks.