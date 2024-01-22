14th all India police commando competition kicks off with 23 teams

Visakhapatnam: The annual 14th All India Police Commando Competition (AIPCC) commenced at the Greyhounds Training Centre in Kapuluppada, Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Chief guest, commissioner Ravi Shankar, explained how he started his career as an assault commander in the Greyhounds division. He lauded the calibre of the commandos selected from various divisions and said this competition hosted the best commando teams globally.

Addressing the attendees, Greyhounds additional DGP Rajeev Kumar Meena announced that the Greyhounds division is hosting the AIPCC for the first time since the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh.

With representation from 23 teams at the national level, including from AP, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Orissa, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, MP, Bihar, and seven central teams, the competition promises a diverse and challenging showcasing of commando skills.

Participants from police organisations such as RPF, BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBT, SSB and Assam Rifles are listed for the competition, bringing a blend of expertise to the events. Approximately 750-800 members are participating in these, and rigorous safety measures are in place to ensure protection, comfort and cleanliness.

The competitions cover five dimensions: navigation, skill test, planning and presentation, physical activity and firing. The winners will be decided by a 50-member panel from the All India Sports Control Board.

The event witnessed the presence of Income Tax principal chief commissioner Rajeev Kumar Singh, police recruitment chairman Atul Singh, Greyhounds Operations DIG Koya Praveen and Visakhapatnam range DIG Harikrishna.