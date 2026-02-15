141 Seats Next Time: DK Shivakumar Predicts Bigger Congress Mandate

Haveri: Predicting a bigger mandate for the Congress in the next Assembly election in 2028, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also the president of KPCC, on Saturday said the party would win 141 seats, asserting that the government’s welfare programmes and guarantee schemes had strengthened public confidence.

Speaking at the government program in Haveri, Shivakumar said the Congress had already proved its commitment by implementing the five guarantees promised before the elections and had now added a sixth guarantee — the Land Guarantee.

“Because the hand that gives is in power today, we have delivered the five guarantees and are now providing the sixth guarantee in the form of land rights. If the Central government grants permission for major irrigation projects such as Upper Krishna, Mekedatu, Mahadayi, and Yettinahole, the State would introduce a seventh guarantee — the Water Guarantee. Our commitment is to ensure drinking water for every person, irrigation water for farmers, and lake-filling to recharge groundwater,” he said.

“We implemented historic programmes. That is why I say in the next election, Congress will win 141 seats,” he declared.

Taking a swipe at the BJP and JD(S), Shivakumar asked whether their governments had introduced even one comparable people-oriented programme.

“If the BJP and JD(S) had done even one such programme during their rule, they would have had the moral authority to speak,” he said.

He accused the BJP of practising politics based on emotion, while the Congress focused on livelihoods.

Shivakumar said that what began as a Congress guarantee has now become a national model, with even BJP-ruled states following the Karnataka example.