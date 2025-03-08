1,400 kg of adulterated paneer seized from factory in Pune

Pune: Police and the Food and Drug Control Administration (FDCA) raided a factory and seized 1,400 kg of adulterated paneer in Pune, an official said on Saturday. Based on a tip-off, the Pune police's crime branch and a team from the FDCA raided the factory in the Wagholi area, he said.

"We seized 1,400 kg of adulterated paneer, 400 kg of glycerol monostearate powder, 1,800 kg of skimmed milk powder, and 718 litres of palm oil during the raid. The samples have been sent to a laboratory for testing," the senior official said. The police are probing the matter further.