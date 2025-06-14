14-Year-Old Boy Sleeping On Pavement Among Victims Of Ahmedabad Air India Crash

In one of the most heartbreaking tragedies from the Air India crash in Ahmedabad, a 14-year-old boy, Akash Patni, lost his life while sleeping on the pavement near the BJ Medical College hostel building, where the aircraft crashed and exploded on Thursday. The London-bound Air India flight had taken off from Ahmedabad airport but turned into a fireball shortly after, crashing into the doctors’ hostel and claiming hundreds of lives both on board and on the ground.

Akash’s family had been living in a makeshift shelter under a tree near their small tea stall for the past two weeks, after being evicted by their landlord. The pavement had become their home, and the tea stall their only means of survival. On the fateful afternoon, Akash's mother, Sita, had just finished her lunch and was resting on their cart while Akash slept nearby under the tree. Moments later, the plane crashed into the area, engulfing it in flames. Before Akash could react, debris struck his head, leaving him fatally injured and unable to move. His mother managed to survive but sustained serious burn injuries and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.

The tragedy of Akash Patni has triggered an outpouring of grief and sympathy, highlighting the immense human cost of the crash, especially for vulnerable families struggling to survive on the city’s streets. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the disaster while rescue and identification efforts are underway.