14 Schools Reopen After 16 Years In Naxal-Hit Bijapur, Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: As many as 14 primary schools in remote areas in Bijapur district under south Bastar in Chhattisgarh, closed for the last 16 years due to Naxal threat, reopened on Friday amid celebrations by students and their parents.

These schools are located in the area which was once declared as their liberated zone by the Maoists.

The schools that reopened after 16 years are in the villages of Irek Bhati, Adesmeta, Todka, Sabnar, Kachholi, Nendra, Ichhwar, and Bhettiguda.

While a couple of them are in Abujhmad area, the only un-surveyed patch in the country that has turned safe haven for top Maoists, the remaining are in west Bastar division, also a Naxal stronghold.

Abujhmad, a 4,000 sq km hilly and forested area falls under the districts of Narayanpur, Bijapur and Kanker in Bastar and Gadchiroli in Maharashtra.

“Jubilation and enthusiasm among the students and their parents marked the reopening of these schools after many years”, deputy chief minister Vijay Sharma, who holds home portfolio, said while attending the reopening ceremony of the Irek Bhati primary school in Abujhmad.

The ceremony marked the ‘Shala Pravesh’ (go to school) festival launched in Bijapur district on Friday.

Teachers have been appointed in all these schools, he said.

According to official sources, more than 250 schools in Bastar, closed for 16 years due to Naxal threat, have so far reopened.

The opening of security camps in Naxal strongholds in Bastar paved the way for reopening of the closed schools and development of other infrastructure such as roads.

More than 400 Maoists including top Naxals such as CPI (Maoist) general secretary Basavaraju were killed in the past 18 months in Bastar.