136 Nominations Filed in Kurnool, Nandyal

Kurnool: On Wednesday, a total of 136 nominations were filed for both Lok Sabha and Assembly segments in Kurnool and Nandyal districts. Out of these, 14 nominations were filed in Kurnool and 12 in Nandyal for the Lok Sabha segments. Additionally, 48 nominations were filed for assembly segments in Kurnool, while 62 were filed in Nandyal.

In the Kurnool Lok Sabha segment, YSRC candidate B.Y. Ramaiah and 13 others filed their nominations. For the Nandyal Lok Sabha segment, YSRC candidate Pocha Brahmananda Reddy and Telugu Desam candidate Byreddy Shabari, along with 10 others, submitted their nominations.

Various candidates from different parties filed their nominations for assembly segments across both districts. These include A.Md. Imtiaz from YSRC for the Kurnool assembly segment, Gowru Charitha Reddy from TD for Panyam, K.E. Shyam Babu from TD for Pathikonda, B. Dastagiri from TD and P. Murali Krishna from Congress for Kodumur, Y. Balanagi Reddy from YSRC, N. Raghavendra Reddy from TD, P.S. Murali Krishna Raju from Congress for Mantralayam, DR P.V. Parthasarathi from BJP for Adoni, and B. Veerabhadra Gowd from TD for the Alur assembly segment.

Further, Gangula Brijendra Reddy from YSRC for Allagadda, Budda Rajasekhar Reddy from TD for Srisailam, Dr Sudheer Dara from YSRC, G. Jayasurya from TD, T. Arthur from Congress for Nandikotkur, Shilpa Ravi Chandra Kishore Reddy from YSRC, Gokul Krishna Reddy from Congress for Nandyal assembly segment, Katasani Ramireddy from YSRC, B.C. Janardhan Reddy from TD, G. Pullaiah from Congress for Banaganapalle, and Kotla Jayasurya Prakash Reddy from TD, Dr G. Maddileti Swamy from Congress filed their nominations for Dhone.