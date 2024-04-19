Hyderabad: A total of 1.35 lakh building permits have been granted under the TS Building Permission Approval & Self Certification System (TS-bPASS), since its inception in November 2020 till March 2024.

The highest number of constructions were reported in the GHMC area at 37,734, followed by Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) 11,970, Badangpet (9,974), Turkayamjal (6,140) and Boduppal municipal corporation (5,905).

Recently, GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose had directed officials of the town planning wing to dispose of the TS-bPASS within 21 days, and warned that action would be taken against those who fail to do so.