13 Decentralised Collection Points to Collect Debris

Hyderabad: The GHMC said it had established 13 decentralised collection points for construction and demolition (C&D) through authorised private agencies. The debris will be taken to recycling plants to manufacture tiles and other construction material.

The decentralised collection points are located at Hitec City Flyover, Gowlidoddi, Devendranagar transfer station (Uppal), Shapurnagar, Bandlaguda Road and Amberpet secondary collection and transfer point. The contact number is 9705433369.

For Aramghar crossroads, Pillar No, 55 of PVNR Expressway, near People’s Plaza parking lot, Saketh SC&TP, Feroz Gandhi Park in Abids, Yapral, Pittalabasthi, the contact numbers are 8885737472, 6302074614.

For doorstep picking up of C&D waste, residents of Uppal, Hayathnagar, LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Malakpet, Santhoshnagar, Amberpet, Yousufguda, Serilingampally, Chandanagar, RC Puram, Patencheru, Moosapet, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur and Gajularamaram can contact 1800-120-1159 (tollfree) or 9100927073 on WhatsApp.

For Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Falaknuma, Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal, Jubilee Hills, Kapra, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Alwal, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad and Begumpet, the tollfree number is 1800-203-0033 and WhatsApp number is 7330000203.