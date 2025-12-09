12-Year-Old Girl Diagnosed with Adrenal Gland Tumor!

Kurnool: A 12-year-old girl from the Nandyal region was diagnosed with a highly rare condition. Adrenal gland tumors typically occur in people aged 30–50, but in this case, it developed in a young girl. The treatment was successfully performed by KIMS Cuddles Kurnool doctors, including Consultant Pediatric & Neonatal Surgeon and Pediatric Urologist Dr. Sai Prasuna, who shared details regarding the case.



“The school-going girl was experiencing severe headaches, prompting her parents to take her to a paediatrician. It was found that her blood pressure was unusually high, a condition typically seen in people in their 30s or 40s. A CT scan revealed inflammation in the adrenal gland. She was then referred to KIMS Cuddles Hospital for specialized treatment.

Upon examination, it was confirmed that she had a tumor in the adrenal gland called pheochromocytoma. This is an extremely rare tumor. It causes excessive production of hormones (catecholamines) in the body, which significantly raises blood pressure. If left untreated, it can lead to more serious complications. Therefore, it was decided that the tumor needed to be removed. Since her blood pressure was already elevated, preliminary treatment was given to bring it under control. Once her blood pressure was stabilized, the tumor was completely removed using laparoscopic surgery.

Typically, such tumours are very rare. In this case, however, the cancer was detected early, allowing immediate treatment and complete removal. In the future, there is a risk of heart-related issues due to blood pressure, so regular monitoring and check-ups with doctors are necessary,” Dr Sai Prasuna advised.