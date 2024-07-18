12 held for stealing Rs 3.5 cr from transporter's office at gunpoint in Delhi

New Delhi: Twelve men have been arrested for allegedly stealing Rs 3.5 crore from a transporter's office in north Delhi, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in the Kishanganj area here last week when a few persons entered the transporter's office and robbed him at gunpoint, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Manoj Kumar Meena said.



While eight people were arrested on Thursday in connection with the robbery, four were nabbed earlier, the police said. "We will soon reveal the identity (of the accused) and the modus operandi," DCP Meena said.



