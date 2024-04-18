12 Held for Murdering a Man

Visakhapatnam: Arilova police arrested 12 persons in connection with the murder of 32-year-old Dhanala Amareswar on April 13. The victim's mother, Dhanala Satyavathi, reported her son missing on April 12, and a day later, his body was discovered near the Srikrishnapuram burial ground with severe injuries to his head and face, police said.

They stated that the main accused, Vijayalakshmi, reportedly involved in a financial dispute with Amareswar shared her grievances with Balakrishna, a rowdy sheeter with a criminal history, claiming Amareswar was harassing her. Balakrishna allegedly offered to kill Amareswar for money and assembled a group to carry out the act. The accused persons lured Amareswar to Vepagunta under the pretence of a meeting and assaulted him by pelting stones, from Pinagadi road to the burial ground in Srikrishnapuram.

On April 15, police arrested the accused persons in Vepagunta after receiving a tip-off and seized several vehicles, mobile phones, and the weapons used in the crime.